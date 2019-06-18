Walterlee E. Gentry

FORMERLY OF LANSING/NORMAL, IL -

Walterlee E. Gentry, 99, formerly of Lansing and Normal, passed away at 5:08 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at The Villas of Hollybrook in Bloomington.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Cedar Park Cemetery, Calumet Park, IL. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Walterlee was born January 2, 1920 in Pittsburg, KS, the daughter of Leroy and Jennie Puterbaugh Gilliland. She married Joe Allen Gentry in June of 1941. He died on May 12, 1960.

Survivors include two sons, David (Deborah) Gentry of Normal and Jay Gentry of Bloomington; grandchildren: Sarah Gentry Aubry, Wilmore, KY: Joseph (Sarah) Gentry, Phoenix, AZ; Emily Gentry, Indianapolis, IN; Jill (Jeremy) Renkin, El Paso, IL; Bryan (Robin) Mutka, Schererville, IN; and Katie (Nick) Thomason, Charleston, IL; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers.

Walterlee worked many years at the Whiting Clinic in Whiting, IN and Patawri Radiology in Munster, IN. She enjoyed working and being productive and didn't retire until age 83.

Walterlee loved her children and grandchildren, and especially her great-grandchildren. She attended Calvary United Methodist Church in Normal and was a long-time member of Eastside Baptist Church in Chicago.

Memorials may be directed to Calvary United Methodist Church (Normal) Music Department.