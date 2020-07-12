1/
William "Bill" Stahoviak
William "Bill" Stahoviak

CROWN POINT, IN - William "Bill" Stahoviak, of Crown Point, formerly of Michigan City, passed away on June 20, 2020.

He is survived by loving wife Marcella (Marcy) Stahoviak (nee Rosandich); children: Erik (Kendra) Stahoviak, Todd Stahoviak, Brien (Cindy) Delich, and Lanneah (Brian) Malone; grandchildren: Nolan Stahoviak, Micayla Dow; Carter and Landen Delich, Declynn and Annika Malone.

He was preceded in death by parents: Clarence and Christine Stahoviak and brother: David Stahoviak.

Bill was a retired pharmacist for Walgreens, US Steel Medical Clinic, and Osco. He Proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM with a Celebration of Life following at 7:00 PM, Ashley Cak officiating.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.



Published in The Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
JUL
14
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
July 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Denise Follmer
Friend
