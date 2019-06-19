GOLDBLUM--Abraham Paul. A. Paul Goldblum, age 93, of New York City and Westbrook, CT died June 16 of complications from a stroke. During WWII, Paul served as navigator for LST (Landing Ship, Tank) 1067. He returned to graduate from Harvard College (1947) and Harvard Law School (1950). Active as a student in the liberal movement, he was on the founding committee of the Americans for Democratic Action (1947) and revived the Harvard Liberal Union. In 1951, he started a distinguished forty-six-year career as a trial lawyer and later New York division general attorney and appellate counsel for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. On September 2, 1951, he married Chantal Mona Laurent, the woman he would remain devoted to for 67 years. Paul was highly respected for his honesty, integrity, and knowledge of professional ethics. He made important contributions to the New York State Bar Association, chairing a number of its committees. In 2013 he was recognized with the Robert J. Saltzman Award, given by the Committee on Professional Discipline of the State Bar Association. Paul was also president of the Queens County Bar Association, 1979-1980. He was active in the reform movement within New York's Democratic Party, chairing the law committee of the Committee for Democratic Voters, 1956-60. Paul's hobby was boating and for many years he owned a forty-two-foot boat, which he and Chantal took out on Long Island Sound and served as their summer getaway. Paul is survived by his wife Chantal. He was beloved and revered by his nephews Richard (Silvia) and Matthew (Shari) Schneirov, children Zachary, Nathan, and Becky; and cousins Diane (Noah Petrucci) and Jane Simon (Gregg Perkins) and Vicky Rothenberg (Larry) and their children.
Published in The New York Times on June 19, 2019