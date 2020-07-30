MAX--Adam E. The Board of Trustees and staff of the Jerome L. Greene Foundation deeply mourn the passing of our friend, Adam E. Max. As an engaged Board Chair at one of the Foundation's grantees, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, we saw firsthand his passion and generosity and his commitment to the arts of our great city. He led with intellect and with humor, and he will be sorely missed. We extend our most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to his wife and partner Diane, herself a tireless advocate, and to their children Hannah, Jonah, and Ezra, and to all of the members of his family. Christina McInerney, President and C.E.O.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store