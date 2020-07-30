1/
ADAM MAX
MAX--Adam E. The Board of Trustees and staff of the Jerome L. Greene Foundation deeply mourn the passing of our friend, Adam E. Max. As an engaged Board Chair at one of the Foundation's grantees, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, we saw firsthand his passion and generosity and his commitment to the arts of our great city. He led with intellect and with humor, and he will be sorely missed. We extend our most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to his wife and partner Diane, herself a tireless advocate, and to their children Hannah, Jonah, and Ezra, and to all of the members of his family. Christina McInerney, President and C.E.O.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
July 29, 2020
Valarie Ding
July 29, 2020
I remember playing baseball with Adam for Collegiate at Horace Mann. Condolences. He hit a Double. Bill Lichtblau
Bill Lichtblau
Classmate
July 29, 2020
My condolences to Diane, the Max family and the Jordan Company. It was exceptionally sad to hear the news this morning of Adam's passing. I had the pleasure of knowing and working with Adam for nearly 13 years. He was an incredibly supportive business partner to our Company and those who knew them at PRG will miss him greatly.
Scott Hansen
Coworker
July 29, 2020
Great Guy. A combination of unwavering optimism, wittiness and determination all but insured his success in so many endeavors. I enjoyed his partnership and camaraderie for 17 years - many laughs and fond memories - his positive energy and outlook certainly left its mark on others.

My condolences to Diane and his three children.
Jack Lowden
Coworker
