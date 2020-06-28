ALAN ROSSBACH

ROSSBACH--Alan Leigh. Alan was born in New York City in 1922 and died on June 20, 2020 in Centerville, MA. A graduate of Lincoln School, Deerfield Academy and Swarthmore College, he served in the Army Air Force in World War II. He held a seat on the American Stock Exchange for 45 years. He married Elizabeth Johnson in 1950. They had two sons, Andrew and Thomas, who survive him. He loved books, politics, and following the market. He was a kind gentleman.





