ALVIN BLAUSTEIN
BLAUSTEIN--Alvin, M.D. Psychoanalyst and assistant clinical professor at the Mt. Sinai School of Medicine (1976-2011) died on August 27, 2020 at the age of 95. He was a graduate of the New York Psychoanalytic Institute, a member of the American Psychoanalytical Association and of the Association of Psychoanalytic Medicine. He had contributed a number of articles to textbooks and journals. He was a supervisor in the training of residents in the Human Sexuality program at Mt. Sinai. He had been a consultant at the New York City Children's Court, the Altro Rehabilitation Institute, and Greenwich House and had maintained a private practice in Manhattan. He was a serious scholar of Napoleonic history. He had studied acting at the Strasberg Institute and had appeared in several off- Broadway plays. He served as a captain in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Yale University School of Medicine in 1948. He is survived by his loving wife, Florence Geiger, numerous nieces and nephews and their children. Contributions may be made to the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
