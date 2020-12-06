LIPSON--Amy. Died on November 29, 2020, of cancer at the age of 77. She was born in Manhattan on December 21, 1942 and complained bitterly when younger that it was too close to Christmas for decent sweaters. Her parents were Leon Aronson, an elementary school principal, and Frances Aronson (nee Globerman), a homemaker and later a school secretary. Amy went to New York City public schools and was the Valedictorian of her graduating class at Long Island City High School. She graduated from Stony Brook University in 1963 with a Bachelor's degree in mathematics and later a Masters from Columbia University Teachers College. She began teaching at a Junior High School and later at Newtown High School in Queens for a total of 28 years, interrupted by maternity leave. In June of 1964, she married Enoch Lipson, whom she had known since the fourth grade. They had two sons, David (Ellen Jakovic) and Matthew (Elizabeth Stone) and four grandchildren, Sarah, Jack, Juliette and Leonora. Amy was extraordinarily and correctly proud of her sons and grandchildren. Her face lit up whenever she heard or saw them. In addition to her husband, sons and grandchildren, her younger sister Joan Pollack (Gerald) and two nieces Francine Pollack (Greg Otto) and Pamela Pollack and their children survive her. Amy, who was much loved by her family, will be greatly missed by them and by her many friends who loved her humor and infectious laugh. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, teacher and guidance counselor and will be fondly remembered by those she came in contact with.





