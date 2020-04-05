Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN MULROY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MULROY--Ann P., nee Wyllie, 75, a longtime resident of River Edge. She was born in Brooklyn and is formerly of River Edge, Brooklyn, Bridgewater, and Oradell. She passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Martin Mulroy. Cherished sister of Mary Ellen Wyllie, Charles Wyllie (Christine), and Carol Blakeslee (Ed). Devoted aunt of Alison MacLaren (Ridge), Charles Wyllie, David Wyllie, and Brigid Blakeslee (Jared). Her memory will be cherished by her many loving family members and friends. Before retiring, she was an Assistant District Attorney for New York County, practiced maritime law at Hill Rivkins, and worked at the Ford Foundation. She graduated from Fordham University, receiving both a JD from the School of Law and an MA in Political Science. She graduated from St. Joseph's College in Emmitsburg, MD, where she had been student council president during her time there and later served as the President of the St. Joseph's College Alumnae Association. She was dedicated to her church communities, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Reader, and CCD (catechism) teacher. She traveled extensively around Europe and loved to go to the ballet, theater, and museums. Unfortunately, due to the global health crisis, all services will be private. We are disappointed to be unable to celebrate her life and grieve together with family and friends at this time, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton or the Daughters of Charity, Province of St. Louise.



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close