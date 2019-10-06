STRAUS--Anne Helburn, wife of the late John W. Straus, died peacefully October 4th at age 97 in her Manhattan home. She was supported by her tireless, loving caretakers. Born in Montgomery, Alabama, she was a lifelong supporter of the arts. She was a member of the Boards of Young Audiences Arts for Learning and The New York Philharmonic Orchestra. Many musicians, including Richard and Mika Stolzman, enjoyed practicing and playing music together in her apartment. An avid gardener, passionate about flowers, she co-authored a book, Wildflowers in Your Home. A voracious reader, she enjoyed sharing books with friends and family. Her recovery from a stroke was an inspiration to us all. She is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, her sister, and three nieces. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the above organizations would be appreciated.



