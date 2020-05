Or Copy this URL to Share

PRICE--Hon. Arnold N. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of the Honorable Arnold N. Price, beloved father and father-in- law of our friends Robyn and David Stonehill, whose generosity helps us serve those in need. We extend our deepest condolences to the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





