BRESCIANI--Arthur William, affectionately known as Bud or Buddy, died on April 9, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Born on May 13, 1947 in New York City, he was a graduate of Xavier Military Academy and Fordham University. Bud was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War and a recipient of the Purple Heart. Bud was a partner in Manhattan East Suite Hotels, co-founded by his father Arthur W. Bresciani. He had a brave and generous heart and gave of himself to help others including veterans and Native Americans. He was a noteworthy collector of wines, art, and military artifacts. He was a brilliant, hard working, charming and sharp witted man. He is deeply missed by his wife, Cathleen Smith Bresciani. He is forever loved and valued by his only child, Alessandra Okay. He is honored through his grandchildren, William and Juliette Okay. He is survived by his siblings, Julie Bresciani, Jeanne Bresciani Orenstein, and Nicholas Bresciani. He is mourned by his first wife, Julianne Denihan Bresciani. Bud lived an extraordinary life.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 20, 2019