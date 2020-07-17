1/
ARTHUR SAMBERG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARTHUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAMBERG--Arthur. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend Arthur Samberg, beloved husband of Rebecca. Art's involvement and leadership within UJA was multifaceted and his exemplary philanthropy impacted the lives of so many in New York and around the world. He will be deeply missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Becky; to his children Jeffrey (Debbie), Joseph (Sandra), and Laura Faino (Michael); and to the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved