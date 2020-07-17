SAMBERG--Arthur. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend Arthur Samberg, beloved husband of Rebecca. Art's involvement and leadership within UJA was multifaceted and his exemplary philanthropy impacted the lives of so many in New York and around the world. He will be deeply missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Becky; to his children Jeffrey (Debbie), Joseph (Sandra), and Laura Faino (Michael); and to the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





