1/1
BARBARA SPIEGEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPIEGEL--Barbara Joy 1943-2020 Barbara Joy Spiegel passed away on November 6, 2020 at St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital. Barbara was a native New Yorker and lived life to the fullest in the city she loved. She was a talented actress and teacher, founder of the B. Spiegel Theater workshop and lifetime member of the actors studio. Barbara has had a notable career appearing at Lincoln Center, numerous off Broadway productions, multiple movies such as tootsie and she had many TV roles. Barbara studied and lived the philosophy of the Gurdjieff work, whose central focus is awakening consciousness. She was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. She was admired for her wit and humor, Barbara will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her mother Sophia Rubenstein and her stepfather Charles Rubenstein.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved