SPIEGEL--Barbara Joy 1943-2020 Barbara Joy Spiegel passed away on November 6, 2020 at St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital. Barbara was a native New Yorker and lived life to the fullest in the city she loved. She was a talented actress and teacher, founder of the B. Spiegel Theater workshop and lifetime member of the actors studio. Barbara has had a notable career appearing at Lincoln Center, numerous off Broadway productions, multiple movies such as tootsie and she had many TV roles. Barbara studied and lived the philosophy of the Gurdjieff work, whose central focus is awakening consciousness. She was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. She was admired for her wit and humor, Barbara will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her mother Sophia Rubenstein and her stepfather Charles Rubenstein.





