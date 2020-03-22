STANTON--Barbara Hadley. The Board of Trustees and staff of The New York Society Library deeply mourn the loss of Barbara Hadley Stanton. A trustee of the Library for 32 years, she served as Chairperson of the Board from 2013 to 2016 and in 2019 was elected trustee emerita. During those years, the Library benefited greatly from her extraordinary wisdom, intelligence, generosity and leadership. One of her proudest achievements was the renovation of the children's library. She cared passionately for the Library and will be greatly missed by us all.



