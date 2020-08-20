1/
BERNARD BUCHHOLZ
BUCHHOLZ--Bernard, died August 19 in New York City at the age of 90. A Holocaust survivor sent by Kindertransport from his birthplace in Mannheim, Germany to England before coming to New York. Went on to City College and Columbia Law School and a long legal career. For nearly 30 years a trustee of the Jewish Child Care Association. Survived by his wife, Awilda Guerrero Buchholz, sons David and Phillip, daughter- in-law Jeanne, stepchildren Elliott and Melissa, and beloved grandchildren. A memorial will be held in the future.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
