BERNARD BUCHHOLZ

BUCHHOLZ--Bernard, died August 19 in New York City at the age of 90. A Holocaust survivor sent by Kindertransport from his birthplace in Mannheim, Germany to England before coming to New York. Went on to City College and Columbia Law School and a long legal career. For nearly 30 years a trustee of the Jewish Child Care Association. Survived by his wife, Awilda Guerrero Buchholz, sons David and Phillip, daughter- in-law Jeanne, stepchildren Elliott and Melissa, and beloved grandchildren. A memorial will be held in the future.





