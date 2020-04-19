BERNAY--Beryl. Beryl Bernay, beloved life-long New Yorker, international journalist, TV host, actress, artist and passionate social justice activist, died March 29 in Manhattan from COVID-19 related cardiac arrest. She was 94. Beryl reported prominently from Indonesia during the 1960s political upheaval and massacres there, performed on Broadway and in Paris, created and hosted All Join Hands, America's first multicultural children's TV show, interviewed heads of state, reported from international hot spots, worked with civil rights leaders, and accompanied Margaret Mead to Bali in 1977. Her paintings and photography have been exhibited nationally and internationally. A personality to be reckoned with, she was unforgettable to all she met. Memorial to be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to .
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020