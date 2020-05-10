BRUCE WHYTE
WHYTE--Bruce Lincoln, 79, died April 27, spent much of his life in Greenwich Village. In 1972 he founded Original Print Collectors Group which sold signed, limited edition prints. In this era, Whyte served as Treasurer of the National Arts Club. Known for his spontaneity, generosity and off-beat humor he was also an avid photographer. Whyte is survived by his sisters, Barbara Felicetti, Kathie Langway and nephew, John Felicetti. He was predeceased by wife, Judith. Donations: Fairfield County COVID-19 Resiliency Fund.


Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
May 10, 2020
Not long after our Dad died, the 3 of us had a photo portrait done at a studio on 8th St in The Village. Not sure whose idea it was but I see it so many years later as a brave statement - orphans, sibs, family. We were always The Whytes.
Barbara
Family
May 9, 2020
I was more than just Bruce's brother-in-law. We were friends and down in the Village drinking buddies. I remember enjoying the bar circuit with him in SOHO and the West Village, including a funky piano bar named Marie's Crisis and another place called Raoul's. It didn't bother me that all eyes were on him in these places. As I said before, he cut quite a figure. I could enjoy the pleasure of just blending in with the furniture.
Thomas Felicetti
Family
May 8, 2020
My brother-in-law Bruce had a special presence. Wherever he was at, that was the place to be. He was also very generous to my wife and I, basically giving us enough for a down payment on our first house.
Thomas Felicetti
Family
May 7, 2020
One more Bruce memory - I still have the Teddy Bear Bruce brought to Charlie to hold during his last days in St. Vincent's hospital. Bruce was also a sensitive and kind person.
Judith (Duross)
Friend
May 7, 2020
I first met Bruce through my late husband Charlie Duross. We met up with Bruce at the Corner Bistro in the Village. There I was introduced to the world's biggest personality and world's biggest hamburger. When he and Charlie got together they often swapped stories of their youthful escapades. Bruce had a big colorful personality. I spent evenings with him and JJ at their home in Fairfield watching Bruce BBQ and telling stories. We lost touch over the years but I never forgot him. He'll be forever in my heart and memories. Hi to Barbara and John Luke & my condolences to his family. Fondly
Judith (Duross)
Friend
May 6, 2020
My childhood friend and Best man at my wedding. The wedding took place in his Townhouse. Bruce was a generous and kind soul who had many challenges early in life. He is now at rest. I will pray for his soul.
ANDREW LAVIANO
Friend
May 5, 2020
Bruce was one of my favorite residents at Ludlowe. We had many wonderful coversations through the years we always shared interesting reading material. what an intelligent man with a wonderful personality. I will miss you.
Alison
Friend
May 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
