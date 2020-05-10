WHYTE--Bruce Lincoln, 79, died April 27, spent much of his life in Greenwich Village. In 1972 he founded Original Print Collectors Group which sold signed, limited edition prints. In this era, Whyte served as Treasurer of the National Arts Club. Known for his spontaneity, generosity and off-beat humor he was also an avid photographer. Whyte is survived by his sisters, Barbara Felicetti, Kathie Langway and nephew, John Felicetti. He was predeceased by wife, Judith. Donations: Fairfield County COVID-19 Resiliency Fund.





