RESNICK--Burt. The Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations family mourns the passing of our friend and former Board Member whose longtime commitment to the real estate industry helped shape the city into what it is today. Burt was a true New York legend. He proved his mettle starting at his fathers firm in 1928 during the Great Depression. He took the helm in the 1960s to help Jack Resnick and Sons to become one of the most prolific builders of skyscrapers in Manhattan. He served as co-chairman of the Real Estate Council of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, campaign chairman of the UJA-Federation New York and as trustee and vice chairman of Carnegie Hall. We send our deepest condolences to his wife Judith their three sons Jonathan, Scott and Peter and their wives, his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz, his brother and sister-in-law, Ira M. and Paula Resnick and nine grandchildren. Our condolences. John Santora-Chairman, and Howard Rothschild-President



