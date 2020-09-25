LEMBO--Carole. The Board of Trustees of The Episcopal School in the City of New York is deeply saddened by the passing of Carole Lembo, our former Director of School. Mrs. Lembo served The Episcopal School as Director and Trustee Ex Officio from 1988 - 1994. The School flourished under her leadership and continues to benefit from her deep commitment to early childhood education. We give thanks for her life and will remember her loving kindness. We offer our condolences to all her family. Thomas E. L. Dewey, President, Board of Trustees Susan A. Sheahan, Director of School





