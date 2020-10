Or Copy this URL to Share

WRIGHT--Dana A. Born November 11, 1935 in White Plains, died October 11, 2020 in Bronx home of 47 years. Son of Eugene Wright and Marion Healy. Married Annie Edith Chang Vega for 54 years. A good father to Anthony. HVAC technician, fisherman, kitesurfer and more.





