BUTLER--Daniel Patrick, passed away November 2, 2020, at the age of 80. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Kathleen McGroder Butler, adored father to Patricia Butler Erickson and Ann Healy Butler, grandfather to Katherine and Annie Erickson, brother of Patricia Butler, and father-in-law to Jeff Erickson and Bill Miller. Dan was born in the South Bronx to Patrick Joseph and Hannah Butler, was a graduate of St. Luke School and Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, and became the first person in his family to graduate from college receiving his bachelor's and MBA from Fordham University. He worked as a rock and roll singer and an actor, then in 1968 began his life's work as a fund raising and development consultant for non-profit organizations beginning with the Greater New York Fund. He founded the Daniel P. Butler Company in 1975, serving hundreds of clients including hospitals, colleges and universities, Boys and Girls Clubs and the performing arts. He taught and mentored many students in his field at NYU for over 35 years and is the author of "Raising Money for Good and Worthy Causes." Dan was known for his huge and generous spirit, his ability to capture any room with a riveting story, his amazing love of life and laughter, and his devotion to family and friends. "Well done, good and faithful servant!" Funeral will be held 13th November 2020, 10am at Church of St. Francis in Chelsea, NYC, with a celebration of Dan's life to follow next year. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the food pantry at St. Jerome HANDS Community Center.





