KOGA--Dean. Colleagues and friends join with family in mourning the loss of Dean Koga, Restoration Architect, former Director of Technical Services at Building Conservation Associates, Inc. (BCA), and past President, Association for Preservation Technology International (APT). Dean passed away on August 31, 2019, at the age of 68 due to complications from a fall at his home. In his 22 years at BCA, Dean was instrumental in designing the restorations of well over 100 historic buildings, including many BCA signature projects such as Radio City Music Hall, Moynihan Station, St. Patrick's Cathedral, Grand Central Terminal, Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, the MetLife Home Office Tower, the General Assembly Building at the United Nations, and the Bronx Zoo. Dean was a pioneer of digital methods for documenting historic buildings. He mentored dozens of BCA staff over the years, who proudly carry on his legacy of architectural conservation performed to the highest standards. Among his many interests, Dean was passionate about honoring and preserving traditional wood craftsmanship; he was highly respected among his peers, generously donated his time and expertise, lectured frequently at professional conferences and published in peer reviewed journals. He is survived by his loving wife Susan, his sister Bond, and nephews Chris, Taylor, and Nicholas. Donations to a fellowship in Dean's memory can be made to "The Asso-ciation for Preservation Technology International" www.apti.org A NYC memorial is being planned. Additional information about Dean and Memorial updates will be posted at: www.bcausa.com Raymond Pepi, President, BCA
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 8, 2019