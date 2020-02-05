WEINER--Diana M. (Wiess), of New York, formerly of Chatham, NY, passed away on February 3, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Monticello, NY and graduated from the Dana Hall School, Wellesley College '57, and Yale Law School '60. An attorney, she worked for the US Department of Health and Human Services and as an Administrative Law Judge at the New York State Department of Social Services. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Jack, and three children, Scott (Marisol Manriquez), Randy (Diane Paulus), and Hope, and two grandchildren, Natalie and Katharine. A private family service and burial will be held this week. Contributions in her name may be made to the Wellesley College Hillel, 106 Cedar Street, Wellesley, MA, 02481.



