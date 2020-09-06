DOLORES YASSKY

YASSKY--Dolores, 90, of Aventura, FL died September 2, 2020, after a valiant 10-year battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Daughter of the late Larry and Birdie Goldstein. Predeceased by her loving husband Harold, adoring son Robert, loyal brother Eddie, and niece Jamie (Jonathan). She is survived by her children Charles (Amber), Marc (Joyce) and Susie (Eric); her grandchildren Michael (Nicole), Sean, Jade, David and Robert; sister-in-law Sheryle; her niece Shelley (Joe) and nephews Todd (Karen), David and Jordan. Dolores and Harold met at the tender age of 14, and eloped to North Carolina at the age of 20. They lived an idyllic life in Rye Brook, raising their children, and ultimately moved to The Terraces at Turnberry in Aventura, which Harold developed in 1982. Dolores was tall, intimidatingly beautiful and elegant, lighting up any room she entered. Yet it was her unmatched warmth, kindness and gentility that left a true impact on all those she met, which never wavered even throughout her illness. Dolores loved her travels around the world with Harold, volunteering at local hospitals, dining around town, playing canasta, her St. John outfits, and above all else, her children and grandchildren. While her recent years were difficult, she cherished her relationship with her daughter Susie - mirroring the relationship with her own mother Birdie - who when not with her would never miss their twice daily phone calls, and the love and attention of her beloved caretakers Cynthia, Shoshana, Amante, Dalia, Enithe, Roy and Carl, trainer Hector, OT Tom, and musical therapist Arlen. Her family is heartbroken with the loss of Dolores, but comforted by the fact that she received the best end of life care that anyone could ever hope for. While her generous heart, eternal grace and countless other ineffable qualities will be sorely missed, her legacy will live on through her family and those who were privileged to know her. Donations may be made at: www.alzdiscovery.org www.michaeljfox.org