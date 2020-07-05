DONALD MERWIN

MERWIN--Donald J. September 18, 1928, died April 4, 2020. Born to Harry and Julie Merwin in New York City, attended Bayside High School and graduated from Williams College in 1950. He was predeceased by his wife, Judith, who passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on April 2, 2017. A native of Brooklyn, Judy was born to Harry and Sara Miller on February 18, 1932. She attended Lincoln High School, and graduated from Adelphi University. Don and Judy married in June 1954. From that time on they were inseparable; their lifelong loving marriage was an inspiration to all who knew them. Among Don's career highlights were writing for Edward R. Murrow's show, "This I Believe" on CBS Radio (he interviewed Albert Einstein, Leonard Bernstein, Jackie Robinson), and writing speeches for Mayor Wagner for the NYC Youth Board. Later, he served as Assistant Director of the National Center for Health Education. After Don co-authored the successful retirement/travel book, "Choose Mexico" in 1982, he and Judy founded and ran publishing house Gateway Books. Over the years, Don and Judy lived in Greenwich Village, Queens, Rockland County, NY, and for 32 years in the San Francisco Bay Area. In 2008, they moved to Denver to be closer to family. Don and Judy delighted in their activities, interests and adventures: music, reading, sports, politics, and travel. They enjoyed entertaining friends and family, especially spending time with their seven grandchildren. Both were predeceased by beloved siblings, Philip Merwin and Robert Ellis Miller. They are survived by their children, Sara of Port Washington, NY, Peter of Burbank, CA, and Dan of Denver, CO.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store