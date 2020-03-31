Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDGAR GREGERSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GREGERSEN--Edgar. Edgar Alstrup Gregersen, was born April 24, 1937, to immigrant parents, Carl and Solveig (Lamberg) Gregersen. He died (March 29, 2020) in the Bronx, as a result of coronary arrest. He received his bachelor's degree in 1957 from Queens College and his Ph.D. from Yale in 1962. He was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and Sigma Xi. Gregersen was a well-known and well-regarded American anthropologist, educator, linguist, and writer. His wrote several grammars of African languages, including: Language in Africa; Prefix and Pronoun in Bantu; Luo: A Grammar. His pioneering work in the study of human sexuality resulted in his textbook The World of Human Sexuality. He taught in the Linguistics Department at Columbia University from 1963 to 1968 and was professor of anthropology at Queens College, as well as the Graduate School of the City University of New York, 1969-2003. He was professor emeritus from 2003 until his death. Gregersen took an interest in his students and was generous in his support for those who turned to him.



