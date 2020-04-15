NATHANSON--Edith Landesman, passed away Friday evening, April 10, 2020 after surgical complications from a hip fracture. She was 92 years old. Edith was born on January 31, 1928 in New York City to her parents, Isadore and Anita Landesman. She remained a devoted New Yorker her whole life, attending Hunter Elementary School and New York University. As a young woman, she worked in several areas of Radio and the emerging TV industry. She met her future husband while working at ABC Radio for Perry Como. Her husband, Edward (Ted) Nathanson (deceased 1997) was her north star - they had a long and wonderful marriage, raising three children and traveling the globe exploring and laughing together. Edith maintained her passion for the entertainment industry and was a font of knowledge about actors, directors and films. Additionally, she was the go-to person for all things New York - whether a restaurant, a doctor or history about the city. Edith had a unique fashion style and zest for life. Her sense of humor and storytelling consistently delighted her friends and family. Mrs. Nathanson is survived by three children Michael, Laura and Carla; her sons-in-law Peter and David; seven grandchildren, Madeleine, Jack, Olivia, Charlotte, Nicholas, Lucy and Charlie. The family will have a private ceremony at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Philadelphia, PA on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Peggy Oswald-Manning Fund at New York Presbyterian [email protected] or Weill Cornell Medical College, Office of External Affairs, 1300 York Avenue, Box 314, New York, NY 10065 (or give.weill.cornell.edu) to benefit WCM Division of Geriatrics under direction of Division Chiefs Drs. Mark Lachs and Ronald Adelman.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 15, 2020