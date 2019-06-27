BROWN--Edward James. Apple Bank honors the memory of our esteemed colleague Edward James Brown of Easton, MD, who passed away on May 25th at the age of 86. After graduating from the University of Connecticut in 1954 and serving his country in the United States Army from 1955-1957, Ed pursued a long and distinguished career in banking. He rose from Teller to Branch Manager to Executive Vice President of Rockland National Bank during the late 1950s and 1960s. When Rockland merged with County National in 1970, he became Vice President of the new Empire National Bank, later serving as Executive Vice President from 1972- 1976. Ed joined Eastern Savings Bank as a Senior Vice President in 1977, becoming Executive Vice President and Secretary in 1978, President in 1981, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 1983. Upon Apple Bank's acquisition of Eastern in 1986, Ed became President and Chief Operating Officer of the merged institution and was instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition for the expanded bank. He retired from Apple Bank with distinction in 1994. Ed provided active and tireless service to his community and the banking and health care industries as an officer, board member and volunteer. Ed loved New York City, enjoyed sports and hobbies and was an avid golfer and antique automobile collector. He was devoted to his family, and is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean, five children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. We at Apple Bank pay tribute to a true Renaissance man who leaves a legacy of outstanding achievement and dedicated service.
Published in The New York Times on June 27, 2019