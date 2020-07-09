EDWARD MERRIN

MERRIN--Edward. The Board and staff of the American Friends of the Israel Museum and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, mourn the death of longtime friend, Founder, past Board and Executive Committee member, Ed Merrin. He and his late wife Vivian and the Merrin family have generously supported the Museum's Department of Art from Africa, Oceania and the Americas and the European Art Department for many decades. The entire Museum family mourns his loss and extends our deepest condolences. Stephen Lash & Judy Steinhardt, Board Co-Chairs, AFIM; Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM; Ido Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher Dir., IMJ; Leah Siegel, Exec Dir, AFIM





