1/
EDWARD MERRIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MERRIN--Edward. The Board and staff of the American Friends of the Israel Museum and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, mourn the death of longtime friend, Founder, past Board and Executive Committee member, Ed Merrin. He and his late wife Vivian and the Merrin family have generously supported the Museum's Department of Art from Africa, Oceania and the Americas and the European Art Department for many decades. The entire Museum family mourns his loss and extends our deepest condolences. Stephen Lash & Judy Steinhardt, Board Co-Chairs, AFIM; Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM; Ido Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher Dir., IMJ; Leah Siegel, Exec Dir, AFIM


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved