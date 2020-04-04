SAVAGE--Elizabeth Ann. Born and raised in Brooklyn, the daughter of Kathryn Taylor and Richard P. Charles. A graduate of Rosemont College and a lifelong learner including programs in London, Oxford, Florence and NYC. Survived by her loving husband, John C. Savage, and five daughters: Elizabeth, Nancy Skinner (Stephen), Faith (Michael Gollner), Megan Lally, Dierdre and 11 grandchildren. Also survived by her siblings; Judy, Patrick and Mary Jane Charles. Funeral mass and reception to be held at a later date. Our sincere thanks to Carol McCallum and Melissa Morrison-Chambers for their extraordinary home care. Donations may be made to Rosemont College, Rosemont, PA.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 4, 2020