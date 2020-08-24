1/
EUGENE WINICK
WINICK--Eugene H., beloved husband, father and grandfather and longtime president of McIntosh & Otis literary agency, died August 21 at age 84. Gene was born in Jersey City, NJ, to Florence (Shapiro) and Philip Winick. He graduated from the University of Colorado/Boulder. There he met his cherished wife, Ina ("Casey") Hodes. They were married 57 years when she died in 2015. Gene and Ina raised their family in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. He imbued his daughters Janet (Rubinstein), Leigh Ann (Winick) and Elizabeth (Rubinstein) with a zest for life and love of learning. Gene was a graduate of New York Law School, and an attorney and partner at Ernst, Cane, Gitlin & Winick law firm in Manhattan, specializing in publishing and copyright law, representing such esteemed authors as William Burroughs and Ayn Rand. In 1985, he acquired McIntosh & Otis, where his clients included bestselling authors Mary Higgins Clark, Harper Lee and the estate of John Steinbeck. Gene is survived by his three daughters, six grandchildren: David, Daniel and Dalia Rubinstein; Gabriel and Eli Pinkus; Ava Rubinstein, and his sister Ann Sendar.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 24, 2020.
