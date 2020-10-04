1/
FRANCES BRUNNER
BRUNNER--Frances T. The family of Frances Brunner (nee O'Donnell) mourn her passing on September 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Frankie was predeceased by her husband Joseph F. Brunner and her brother Joseph O'Donnell. The adored mother of Patrick (Teresa) of Verona, NJ and Terence O'Donnell of New York City, she is survived by her grandchildren Jacqueline and Patrick, Jr., her sisters Mary McDonald (Indianapolis, IN), Julia Siegener (Montclair, NJ), her brother Patrick (Ann) of Portland, OR, her cherished nieces and nephews, her devoted friend Joan Zimmer and her companion Tim Fredrickson of New York City. Frankie was a force of nature and a citizen of the world, a woman for all people. She loved New York City, theater, travel, her Irish heritage, her many friends and good craic. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Requiesce In Pace. Curtain up!


Published in New York Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
