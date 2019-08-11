Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES MACEACHRON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MacEACHRON--Frances. Frances DePuydt MacEachron, mayor of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY from 1980 to 1992, died on August 8 at her residence in Sleepy Hollow, NY. She was 94. From 1968 to 1976, she was a member of the Hastings Board of Education, and for two years its president. She had also been active in the Hastings PTA, the Lyndhurst Board, and the Westchester Community College Foundation Board. A gifted soprano, she sang in the Grace Episcopal Church choir in White Plains, NY for nearly 30 years. Mrs. MacEachron was born in Des Moines, IA on March 13, 1925. She graduated from the University of Iowa and received a M.A. in history from Radcliffe College. She and David W. MacEachron, her husband of 42 years, were married in Cambridge, MA in 1947. They lived in Paris from 1949 to 1951, where Mr. MacEachron was with the Marshall Plan. They moved to Hastings in 1954. Mr. MacEachron led The Japan Society for 16 years, until 1989, and had previously been vice president of the Council on Foreign Relations for over 10 years. He died in 1990. Mrs. MacEachron was predeceased by Dr. John M. Kinney, her domestic partner of 13 years and a former professor at Columbia University's medical school, in January 2011. Mrs. MacEachron is survived by her daughters, Susan MacEachron and Laura O'Callaghan; her son, Daniel; five grandchildren; and her sister, Janet Metcalf.



