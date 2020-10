Or Copy this URL to Share

KWITMAN--Fredda, long time resident of Scarsdale, NY passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. She fought ovarian cancer for over five years with grace and courage. Ultimately it was a battle she could not win. She is survived by her husband Harold of 39 years and daughter Liz and son David (Rachel), grandchildren Bennett and Amalia. A Zoom funeral is planned for Monday, October 26 at 11am.





