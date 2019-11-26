SPADY--Dr. Frieda Herold, 82, of Park Ridge, NJ, died Tuesday, Nov. 19. She was born in Philadelphia in 1937 to Martha and Martin Herold. A graduate of New York Medical College and Columbia University's Center for Psychoanalytic Training and Research, she practiced Adolescent and Child Psychiatry for 30 years in New York City and New Jersey. She is survived by her three sons (Jeff, Jim, and John) and their families. A memorial service will be held at 9am December 2 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tenafly NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the in her name at http://act.alz.org/goto/ Frieda-Herold-Spady or by calling 800-272-3900.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 26, 2019