BIRNBAUM--George J. You were born a century ago on East Broadway and raised on a Lower East Side that shaped your so many tales of childhood adventure. You married Blanche, your queen, for whom you did anything and everything. You enriched us all with your generous spirit, your positive attitude, your enduring love. Dad, you are always remembered, ever missed, deeply cherished.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store