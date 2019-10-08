Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE DOUBLEDAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOUBLEDAY--George II. February 23, 1940 - September 1, 2019. Founder and Chairman of Geographic Expeditions, an early leader in adventure travel, died unexpectedly on September 1, 2019 following heart surgery. George was a native of New York City and Ridgefield, Connecticut, who graduated from Yale in 1961 and then joined the Marines. He flew the F-8 Crusader, a carrier-based jet fighter. In 1964, he returned to civilian life and worked as Vice President, Operations, for Pan American World Airways. In 1978, he moved to Hong Kong to head Pan Am's Far Eastern Operations. When he returned to the States, Geo moved with his family to San Francisco, the home state of his grandmother, Alice Moffit Doubleday. His adventurous spirit surfaced again when he took leadership of a small travel company, one of the first to offer travel to Tibet, in 1981. That company grew under George's leadership into GeoEx - one of the most respected travel companies in the world offering unmatched cultural experiences in unusual corners of the world. The company has won numerous awards, including Outside Magazine's "Best Places to Work." Three children by his first marriage to Lucinda Burling survive him: Ned Doubleday (Hilary), Jennifer Brown (Thatcher), and Stephen Doubleday (Tanya); and six granddaughters: Serena and Isabelle; Hollis and Crosby; and Eloise and Ingrid. After his first marriage ended in divorce, he married Cynthia Neuhaus in 2003 and his family expanded to include Caitlin Travers (Chris), Jennifer Glasser and Mary Elizabeth Riley (Colin). He is also survived by his beloved donkey, Abner. In lieu of flowers, Geo's family requests that donations be made to the UCSF Foundation. PO Box 45339, San Francisco 94145. For Dr. Klein-B3362 in memory of George Doubleday II.



