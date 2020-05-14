HERBERT DARDIK
DARDIK--Herbert. Englewood Health mourns the passing of Herbert Dardik, MD, one of the pioneers of vascular surgery and an Englewood Health luminary and leader for nearly five decades. Dr. Dardik, Chief Emeritus of Vascular Surgery and General Surgery, was a founding father of the field who pioneered many developments, most notably the first tissue-engineered bypass graft used to prevent gangrene and save lower limbs. He was a passionate educator and mentor who founded our vascular surgery fellowship program, research lab, and education programs for high school students. Dr. Dardik will be remembered for his warm spirit and the relationships he developed over many years. He was a kind, supportive, and patient mentor who held a lifelong passion for fostering the growth of not only the medical field, but of the lives of generations of colleagues, students, patients, and the community. He enriched our medical institution greatly and immeasurably enriched the lives of those who had the privilege of working with him. Our deepest condolences to his wife, Janet; his children, Alan, Michael, and Sharon; his grandchildren and his entire family. Richard Lerner, Chairman; Warren Geller, President and CEO; David Abramson, MD, President, Medical Staff


Published in New York Times on May 14, 2020.
