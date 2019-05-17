PEI--I. M. Internationally renowned architect, I. M. Pei, born in Guangdong, China on April 26, 1917, passed away peacefully at the age of 102 on May 16, 2019 in New York City. Predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Eileen Loo Pei, and his eldest son, T'ing Chung "T'ing" Pei, he is survived by his children, Chien Chung "Didi" Pei, Li Chung "Sandi" Pei and Liane Pei, daughters-in-law, Beatrice Pei and Kari Pei, as well as seven grandchildren, and five great- grandchildren. A private service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made, "In Memory of I. M. Pei," to "PBS Foundation," 2100 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202; or to "MIT," "In Memory of I. M. Pei, Department of Architecture, Discretionary," MIT Architecture, 77 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02139.
Published in The New York Times on May 17, 2019