MACKENZIE--Ian R. Ian R. MacKenzie died September 8, 2020 in New York City, peacefully, at home, as was his wish. His wife Carolyn, and daughter Alexandra were at his side. He was interred in Prospect Hill Cemetery on Nantucket. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date when Covid allows us to gather. Ian was born May 27, 1940 in New York City and raised in Palm Beach. He attended Choate and graduated from Washington and Lee. He attended medical school at Columbia University, but after one year, he switched to Goldman Sachs, as he realized his interests, and ultimately, his calling, were more in the financial markets, rather than microbes. Later on in 1968, Ian, along with his friends Lionel Goldfrank and Tom Borger, launched their own firm-American and Overseas Asset Services, renamed Intermarket, which still exists today. Ian was always happiest on Nantucket and loved all things Nantucket. In 1992, Carolyn and he bought a house on the island, which they remodeled, delighting in the adventure of collecting marine antiques and furnishings from around the world, as evidenced by his carefully- curated Nantucket library and his Nantucket-related scrimshaw collection. Ian generously gave back to the community he loved. He served for many years as a Trustee of the Nantucket Conservation Foundation, on both the Nominating and Governance Committee and the Cranberry Committee. He remained an Advisor to the Foundation until his death. He was a member of The Friends of the Nantucket Historical Association and belonged to the Nantucket Yacht Club. In New York he was a member of The Links, The Brook and The Knickerbocker Club. His rare wit, sharp humor and ability to jolly-up any situation will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Boyce Johnes MacKenzie, whom he married in Zermatt, Switzerland in 1986; his cousin, Dolina Rich Frease; his daughter, Alexandra Dolina MacKenzie, her husband Justin Levi Doan and their daughter, Dolina Anne Doan; his stepdaughters Stephanie Bradshaw Johnes, and Alexandra Wallen Johnes and Gerald Michael Gilhool, Jr. and their son, Quinn Patrick Ian Gilhool Johnes. He is also survived by his longtime, faithful and beloved assistant, Patricia Neild Hijazi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nantucket Conservation Foundation: 508-228-2884.





