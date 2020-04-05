GREENFIELD--Irving A. After publishing 250 novels and waiting for his fourth play to premier, Irving A. Greenfield passed away on April 1 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Anita (Mittag), father of late Richard (Akiyo Shizmudo), and Nathan (Micheline Dube), he is mourned by grandchildren: Pascale (Tyson Lowrie), Nicolas (Katrina), Shion, Leon and Luan, and Julie and Eric Dube, his nephew Frank and niece Natalie (Mittag), his brother-in-law Barry and sister-in-law Betty. In his last months, he took great joy in having held his great-grandson, Ezra Lowrie.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020