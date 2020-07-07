HIRD--Irving. Irving Hird passed away peacefully at home on July 4th from natural causes. Irving's 92 years were defined by his resilience, integrity and success. Born in Brooklyn, the youngest of four, he survived his siblings Eleanor, Martin and Esther. He rose to the position of CFO and member of the Board of Directors for Seligman & Latz, later establishing his own accounting firm. Irving was fulfilled by his loving family and friends, community leadership, intellectual pursuits, tennis, sailing and well-shaken martinis. Irving had 48 years with his extraordinary wife, Florence Hird, who predeceased him, and 15 years of companionship with Sue Brenner, also predeceasing him. He will be missed and remembered by his three children and their spouses, Anne and Paul Rabin, Linda and Jonathan Hirst, and Adam and Diana Hird; and his amazing grandchildren, Alex, Andrew and Talia. There are no services planned.





