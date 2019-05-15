BREITMAN--Irwin. Irwin Breitman. (1926 - 2019). Cherished father of Lori and David, beloved husband of Rosary (deceased 1981), and Marjorie, adored grandfather to Jessica, Samantha, Amanda, Joseph and Levon, and dear great-grandfather of Savannah Rose. Irwin was the former publisher and President of BMT Publications, publishers of business/trade publications, including The U.S. Tobacco Journal, Smokeshop Magazine, and Radio and TV Industry. Together with his partner, Irv Babson, they created several new publications including Convenience Store News and Gaming Business Magazine. Active in many charities during his business career, he chaired industry fund raising events for The Anti Defamation League and The National Conference of Christian and Jews; he was also honored by both organizations. Irwin served on the Executive Board of the American Association of Ben Gurion University in the Negev and on the Board of Trustees of Temple Shaaray Tafilia in New York City. During World War II, Irwin served in Okinawa with a special medical unit attached to the 7th Infantry Division.
Published in The New York Times on May 15, 2019