KARASSIK--Irwin R., 90, died on July 16, 2020, with his wife, Harriet (nee Petrynek), daughters, son-in-law and grandchildren by his side. Irwin was born on August 3, 1929 to Margaret "Margie" (nee Phillips) and Boris Karassik, in the Bronx, NY. He attended the High School of Music & Art, Harvard College ('50) and Harvard Law School ('53). Irwin was a corporal in the Army during the Korean War. As the patriarch of his family, he taught about love, loyalty, generosity and fun. Irwin was a Renaissance Man - an accomplished and respected attorney and a talented violinist and artist. His curiosity, open-mindedness, forward-thinking, way of caring and providing for others touched so many lives. Harriet and Irwin's 67-year marriage was an inspiration. He is survived by his adoring wife Harriet; his loving children, Beth Karassik (Gary LeBeau) and Lauren Karassik Weiss and son-in-law Stephen Weiss; and his grandkids, Spencer, Lindsay, Shelby and Sam who will miss their Poppy. Predeceased by his father who died at age 37, younger brother Carl and 104 year-old mother. Friends and family will hold him in their hearts forever and always. Donations can be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.





