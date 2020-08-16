JACQUELINE SIMON

SIMON--Jacqueline Albert. The Fresh Air Fund, its Board of Directors and staff mourn the passing of Jacqueline Albert Simon, an extraordinary member of The Fund's Board from 1980 to 2020. We offer our deepest sympathy to Jackie's family, and we will miss her charm, style and grace. She was creative, kind and compassionate. Jackie shared her warmth, knowledge and experience at many of our meetings, and her smile would light up the room at our special events. We honor Jackie's achievements and wish to acknowledge her dedication, generosity and tireless support of our Fresh Air children. We are deeply saddened by her passing and offer our heartfelt condolences. William P. Lauder, Chairman of the Board; John N. Irwin III, Vice Chairman; Wendy R. Flanagan, President; Fatima Shama, Executive Director, The Fresh Air Fund





