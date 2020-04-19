FRANGOS--James G., of Forest Hills Gardens, New York, died peacefully at home on April 13, 2020 of advanced age and surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Eugenia S. Frangos, who preceded him in death. Survived by his adoring children Alexandra and George, dear daughter-in-law Caroline, cherished grandsons James and John and treasured brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Joan. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The West Side Tennis Club Employee Holiday Fund.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020