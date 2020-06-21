JAMES KELLOGG
KELLOGG--James M. New York. James M. Kellogg, 77, died on June 12, 2020 from heart failure on Mt. Desert Island, ME. He was born in Chicago on February 24, 1943 to James H. and Jean (Defrees) Kellogg. His early years were spent in Hinsdale, Illinois. He graduated from Asheville School, Duke University, and the University of Michigan Graduate School of Business. He served in the Army in Vietnam. Jim became a vice president at Merrill Lynch in international investment banking. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sally Anne Kellogg of New York, and by several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Saturday June 27, 2020, 3:00pm at Brookside Cemetery, Mt. Desert, ME. Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Camp Beech Cliff, PO Box 381, Mt. Desert ME 04660. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com


Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
