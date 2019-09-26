MCGUIRE--James (Jay) Vincent. It is with great sadness that the family of James Vincent McGuire, known as "Jay," announces his sudden passing, from heart failure, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 65. Jay will forever be held in the hearts of his daughter, Devin (Dan) Naturale and beloved granddaughter, Delaney, sisters, Pam and Audrey, brother, Brian and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Jay grew up in Garden City, NY and lived for many years in Essex Fells and Bernardsville, NJ. He was an alumnus of Georgetown University and St. Johns University. He began his career with Navigators Management Company, Inc. and rose to Sr. Vice President. Recently, he was with Emax in New York City. Jay was kind with a great sense of humor. He was an aficionado of music of all kinds, especially jazz. Services may be found at the website of the Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home located at 76 Park St., Montclair, NJ.



