JAMES MUNLEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUNLEY--Judge James Martin. Of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, passed away March 22, 2020. Son of the late Pennsylvania State representatives Robert Munley and Marion L. Munley, Judge Munley served on the Pennsylvania State Court in Scranton from 1978 to 1998 when President William Clinton nominated him to the federal court. Throughout his judicial service, which extended over 42 years, he decided many noteworthy cases, including Ragona v. Preate, a case acknowledging a person's right to die that became the model for Pennsylvania's living-will law and Lozana v. City of Hazleton, which concerned a local ordinance regulating undocumented immigrants and restricting their employment and housing. Judge Munley found the city's ordinance unconstitutional. His opinion, was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and became instrumental in stemming the tide of anti-immigrant ordinances in the nation. During his tenure on the federal bench, Munley presided on occasion as visiting judge to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan. After college at the University of Scranton, he proudly joined the U.S. Army serving in Schweinfurt, Germany with the illustrious 30th Infantry, 3rd Division - the Rock of the Marne. Following military service he earned a law degree at Temple University. Judge Munley is survived by his wife, Kathleen Munley, Ph.D., daughters Judge Julia Munley (Patrick Rogan) and Gwendolyn Munley McQueeney (Shawn McQueeney), granddaughter Neave, a sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and legions of friends and supporters. He was predeceased by his brother, Attorney Robert Munley.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Viewing
Send Flowers
Funeral
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
View Printed Guest Book
17 entries
Judge Munleys smile was infectious and every encounter with left you feeling so fortunate to have run into such a truly fine man. RIP.
Mike Walsh
Acquaintance
Dearest Kathleen, Julia,Pat,Gwen and Sean our deepest condolences to you and the entire family! Our family have always thought of the Judge and all of you as family and to say we will miss Jim is such an understatement! Thank you for sharing him with us!! Prayers for comfort will continue! Love, Maureen and Pete
Maureen Siniawa
Friend
julia, I have thought about your father every day for the past 20 years. He is very special and the kindest Judge and one of the best men I have ever meant. He was a joy to be around because of his "spark" and the way he loved people. He will always be alive in my thoughts as well ads you and your family. Gene Goldenziel
gene goldenziel
Friend
so sorry for your loss.
joe lukas
Mrs. Munley, Julia, Gwen and families- we feel so lucky have known Judge Jim and be a part of his extended family. We're sending prayers and love to all of you. Love, Michelle and Chris McIntire
Michelle McIntire
Friend
Sorry for you loss. A great man and lifetime family friend.
The late Rep. Joseph Wargo Family
Friend
Julia and the Munley family, So sad to hear of the passing of your dad. He was a true gentleman and honest man and fair judge. He was a tribute to our area. God rest his soul. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers. Your friend, Mary C. Jennings
Mary Jennings
Sincere sympathy extended to Kathleen and Julia Munley Rohan. Judge Munley was a great man and an inspiration to many.
I have fine memories of meeting him in downtown Scranton and exchanging a few words with him. He always made time to stop and talk.
He will be missed but he left a mark in our community that will always be remembered.
Emily Perry
Condolences to the Munley family. Great jurist, even better man.
William Lee
Friend
Kathleen, Julia, Pat, Gwen, Shawn and Neave,

We feel so BLESSED to have know Judge Jim Munley. Words cannot possibly express how much Jim contributed to our world during his lifetime. May Jim Rest In Peace.

With Deepest Sympathy,
Love,
Pat and Joan XOXOXOX
Pat and Joan McQueeney
To the entire Munley Family!
On behalf of the McAndrews Family, I express our deep felt condolences. We were honored as a family to know all of the Munley family on different levels. The love and respect we have for all of you is across generations.
I personally will cherish having Judge Munley at my Wedding and will cherish the beautiful relationship he had with my immediate and entire family! We as a family were and are blessed to call you friends!
Uncle Monsignor McAndrews sends his condolences from his nursing home. He is praying for the entire family.
May Judge Munley Rest In Peace with his eternal smile and sense of humor! He is now joined with so many friends and family waiting with open arms!
My deepest sympathies,
Katie McAndrews-McNeill
Kathleen McAndrews-McNeill
Joseph P Violanti Sr
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tina Harvey
Neighbor
Robert Kashuba
Dear Mrs. Munley, & Family:

Our sincere sympathy on the loss
of your beloved husband, Judge
James M. Munley.

Eternal rest unto his soul and
may he rest in peace in his
eternal home.

"God" bless you all at this most
sorrowful time.

Ret. Chief, Michael L. Mroczka,
& wife, Marian T. Mroczka,
Mayfield, Pa.
More than a "good judge" Jim was a good man. I am honored to have known him. My sympathies to Kathleen, Gwendolyn, and Julia.
Vince Rizzo
To Kathleen and Family

Sandy and I would like to express our sincere sympathy on the passing of Jim. The judge will be remembered for his smile, handshake, quick wit and above all legal scholarship and compassion for others. He truly was one of the great Judges and persons I came to know and respect. He will be missed by many. May he Rest in Peace and God Speed to you and yours.

Ron and Sandy Koldjeski
Ronald Koldjeski
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved