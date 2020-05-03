MUNLEY--Judge James Martin. Of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, passed away March 22, 2020. Son of the late Pennsylvania State representatives Robert Munley and Marion L. Munley, Judge Munley served on the Pennsylvania State Court in Scranton from 1978 to 1998 when President William Clinton nominated him to the federal court. Throughout his judicial service, which extended over 42 years, he decided many noteworthy cases, including Ragona v. Preate, a case acknowledging a person's right to die that became the model for Pennsylvania's living-will law and Lozana v. City of Hazleton, which concerned a local ordinance regulating undocumented immigrants and restricting their employment and housing. Judge Munley found the city's ordinance unconstitutional. His opinion, was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and became instrumental in stemming the tide of anti-immigrant ordinances in the nation. During his tenure on the federal bench, Munley presided on occasion as visiting judge to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan. After college at the University of Scranton, he proudly joined the U.S. Army serving in Schweinfurt, Germany with the illustrious 30th Infantry, 3rd Division - the Rock of the Marne. Following military service he earned a law degree at Temple University. Judge Munley is survived by his wife, Kathleen Munley, Ph.D., daughters Judge Julia Munley (Patrick Rogan) and Gwendolyn Munley McQueeney (Shawn McQueeney), granddaughter Neave, a sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and legions of friends and supporters. He was predeceased by his brother, Attorney Robert Munley.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store