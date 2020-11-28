WOLFENSOHN--James. We will sorely miss our dear friend Jim. His presence will also be missed by the many institutions and people who have benefited from his long and dedicated work in global public service, not the least of which are the World Bank and the Bretton Woods Committee, as well as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton. Our deep condolences to the family, who just recently suffered the loss of their dear mother Elaine, a strong partner in Jim's lifelong work. Dick and Barbara Debs





